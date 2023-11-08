New Article: The Rise of OLED Displays and the Future of Mini LED Technology

A recent report analyzing the display industry has sparked discussions on the future of Apple’s iPad Pro with mini LED technology. According to industry rumors, the introduction of OLED versions in 2024 could potentially lead to the discontinuation of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with mini LED displays. While the report suggests that Apple might be inclined to switch entirely to OLED technology, it is important to consider the broader implications of this possible shift.

As highlighted in the TrendForce report, mini LED shipments are expected to experience significant growth until 2027, across a variety of IT applications and particularly in monitors. With an estimated 13.79 million mini LED panel shipments in 2024, the market is poised for expansion. Despite this promising outlook, the rise of OLED displays may disrupt the growth trajectory of mini LED technology.

The report emphasizes the potential impact on mini LED tablets and notebooks, particularly the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. If Apple does indeed adopt OLED technology for the iPad Pro in 2024, the mini LED-based model is forecasted to be discontinued, resulting in a 15.6% decline in shipment volumes for mini LED-based tablets. However, the fate of the 11-inch iPad Pro remains uncertain, as the report does not mention its potential transition to OLED.

While Apple’s iPad Pro has been at the forefront of discussions, it is crucial to recognize that mini LED technology extends beyond this product line. The TV sector, for example, is experiencing a positive forecast for mini LED production in 2024. With decreasing production costs, the industry is projected to witness a 53.5% increase in shipments, reaching 6.21 million units in 2024 and surging to 24.4 million units 2027. Additionally, the automotive market is gradually adopting mini LED displays, indicating a promising future for the technology across various sectors.

