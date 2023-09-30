Foxconn, Apple’s iPhone manufacturer, has started producing the iPhone 15 at its facility near Tamil Nadu, India, and has also begun exporting to other countries. The goal is to reduce the time gap between the launch and availability of the iPhone 15 and boost exports from India.

This shift in production from China to India has sparked reactions from Chinese netizens. Some have tried to spread rumors, claiming that the India-made iPhone 15 models have inferior quality, including issues like overheating, discoloration, and chipping. There were even allegations that Europeans rejected Indian-made iPhone 15 models, leading Apple to replace them with Chinese-made units. Some netizens have gone as far as creating tutorials on how to identify iPhone 15 devices produced in India.

However, all these rumors have been dismissed, and the reactions of Chinese netizens have been labeled as baseless and racist remarks. The Indian-made iPhone 15 devices are just as good as those manufactured in China, with no significant differences in quality.

Apple has been expanding its local manufacturing operations in India. Last year, they started assembling the iPhone 14 at the Foxconn facility in India, just weeks after its global launch. This year, both India and China are shipping the iPhone 15 simultaneously. With the successful availability of locally-manufactured iPhone 15 cellphones in India, it is expected that Apple will continue to expand its production in the country.

Overall, Apple’s decision to produce iPhones in India has not only brought economic benefits but has also triggered reactions and rumors from Chinese netizens. Despite the baseless claims, the Indian-made iPhone 15 is on par with its Chinese counterparts.

