Apple’s iPhone 15 Receives Strong Demand in China

Apple’s latest flagship iPhone, the iPhone 15, has received strong demand in China, easing concerns over the device’s performance in its third-largest market. Over a hundred customers queued outside Apple’s flagship store in Shanghai on the first day of in-store availability, with delivery times for pre-orders pushed into November. The premium iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models sold out within a minute on Alibaba’s Tmall e-commerce site.

The strong pre-order numbers have alleviated worries after the Chinese government imposed stricter restrictions on the use of iPhones government staff and the release of a high-end smartphone from domestic manufacturer Huawei. Apple’s decision to not raise prices for the iPhone 15, despite global smartphone slump, has been well-received consumers.

The iPhone 15 features a new titanium shell, a faster chip, and improved gaming capabilities. However, some customers at the store expressed disappointment in the lack of significant upgrades from the previous model. Wang Puyu, a real estate worker, stated that he was only purchasing the new model because he had promised to give his iPhone 14 to his nephew.

Overall, the strong demand for the iPhone 15 in China indicates that Apple continues to hold a significant presence in the market. The company’s ability to maintain loyal customers and attract new ones bodes well for its future success in the region.

