Animal Welfare Group Fights for Release of Gruesome Test Subject Photos

The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, an animal welfare group, is engaged in a court battle with UC Davis over the release of photos depicting the gruesome conditions of animal test subjects used in Neuralink’s brain-chip implant experiments. The question at the heart of the case is whether the public has the right to see these images taken a public university. An investigation WIRED revealed that both Neuralink and UC Davis have made extensive efforts to keep the photos secret. This case highlights the ongoing debate surrounding transparency in animal research.

In another recent report published the Markup and WIRED, the effectiveness of Geolitica’s crime prediction software was analyzed. The study found that Geolitica, now being sold off to SoundThinking, accurately predicted crime less than 1 percent of the time. This raises questions about the reliability and ethical implications of predictive policing algorithms.

Closer to home, the data-extortion gang Clop orchestrated a massive hack earlier this year, exploiting a vulnerability in the widely used file-transfer service MOVEit. The hack affected thousands of victim organizations globally, including major corporations and US government agencies. With over 3.4 million people’s data potentially stolen, this incident stands as one of the largest hacks of 2023.

In a concerning discovery, researchers found that several inexpensive Android TV streaming boxes contained a backdoor connection to servers in China, which facilitated fraud and cybercrime. Additionally, fraudulent behavior was identified in dozens of Android, iOS, and TV box apps. Although some of these apps have been removed from app stores, more than 120,000 Android devices and 150,000 iOS devices were impacted. This highlights the ongoing battle against cybercriminals targeting unsuspecting users.

In terms of phone security, it is crucial to understand when your device will no longer receive security updates. WIRED provides guidance on how to check if your device is still supported and outlines steps to take to protect your data. Furthermore, there is information on preventing Google from using your data in its AI tool, Bard, ensuring your privacy.

Lastly, WIRED profiles a UK-based nonprofit organization dedicated to helping women combat digital domestic violence. This includes assisting victims in identifying and addressing digital abuse, offering resources, and providing support in navigating legal systems.

In other headlines, Apple is facing pressure from a group called Heat Initiative to do more to combat child sexual abuse material (CSAM), though the company argues that it cannot compromise user privacy and security in its response. Sony Interactive Entertainment confirms that it fell victim to the MOVEit breach, exposing personal information of thousands of employees. US federal agents have been found to illegally purchase phone location data without proper warrants, raising concerns about the violation of Fourth Amendment rights. Lastly, the US Department of Justice accuses Chinese firms of using cryptocurrency in fentanyl trafficking operations, leading to indictments and financial sanctions.

Definitions:

– CSAM: Child Sexual Abuse Material

