Apple to Unveil Upgraded iPad Lineup in 2024

Apple has exciting plans in store for its iPad lineup next year, including the much-anticipated OLED iPad Pro, iPad Air 6, iPad mini 7, and iPad 11. According to industry analyst Mark Gurman’s Power On newsletter, Apple will be rolling out upgrades to its entire iPad range in 2024.

The news comes after Apple surprised consumers unveiling the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models powered the company’s new M3 series of chips. This unexpected move left many wondering about the fate of the iPad lineup. However, Gurman’s report assures us that Apple has big plans for its tablet offering next year.

The timing of these upgrades is still uncertain, as some iPads may be announced earlier in the year while others might be unveiled towards the end. Apple understands the urgency of updating its iPad models as sales have faced a decline. During the company’s recent earnings call, it was revealed that iPad revenue dropped almost 10 percent. This downward trend is expected to continue until the next quarter, indicating that consumers are holding out for the latest models before making a purchase.

The highlight of Apple’s lineup refresh is the OLED iPad Pro. This tablet has been the subject of much speculation and multiple delays. However, it is now slated for a spring 2024 launch. The OLED iPad Pro will feature the powerful M3 chip, ensuring superior performance and an enhanced user experience.

Other models receiving upgrades include the iPad Air 6 and iPad mini 7. The iPad Air 6 is anticipated to sport the M2 chip, delivering desktop-class processing power. On the other hand, the iPad mini 7 will likely be equipped with Apple’s A17 Pro chip, built on TSMC’s advanced 3nm architecture.

Apple enthusiasts have eagerly awaited these upgrades, as 2023 marked the first year where no iPad models were refreshed since their initial launch in 2010. This extended gap has created heightened pressure for Apple to deliver compelling and innovative iPad offerings.

According to Gurman, the lower-end to mid-range iPads can be expected to receive updates in March 2024. As for the OLED iPad Pro, it is estimated to be unveiled in the first half of the year. Apple’s tradition of announcing its iPad Mini, iPad Air, and iPad 11 in the spring is likely to continue, while the iPad Pro models may be introduced at the WWDC event next year.

FAQ:

Q: What can we expect from Apple’s iPad lineup in 2024?

A: Apple is planning to upgrade its entire iPad lineup, which includes the OLED iPad Pro, iPad Air 6, iPad mini 7, and iPad 11.

Q: When will the OLED iPad Pro be released?

A: The OLED iPad Pro is expected to be launched in spring 2024.

Q: What chips will be featured in the upgraded iPads?

A: The iPad Air 6 is speculated to come with the M2 chip, while the iPad mini 7 could house Apple’s A17 Pro chip. The OLED iPad Pro will be equipped with the powerful M3 chip.

Q: Will there be early announcements?

A: It is likely that some iPad models will be announced earlier in the year, while others will be unveiled later in 2024.

Q: What is the timing of the updates?

A: The lower-end to mid-range iPads are expected to receive updates in March 2024, while the OLED iPad Pro may arrive in the first half of the year.