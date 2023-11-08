Use of mini-LED displays on tablets is expected to grow sharply between 2024 and 2027 according to TrendForce

The use of mini-LED displays in tablets is set to experience significant growth in the coming years, according to industry analysts TrendForce. With Apple discontinuing the 12.9-inch mini-LED iPad Pro model in 2024, there is expected to be a temporary decrease in the shipment volume of mini-LED tablets. However, TrendForce forecasts a strong rebound and predicts that tablets utilizing mini-LED displays will account for 6% of mini-LED shipments in 2024, with this figure rising to 13% 2027.

The introduction of OLED panels in the upcoming iPad Pro models marks a significant advancement for Apple. These models will offer brighter images, higher contrast, lower power consumption, and more accurate color reproduction. The switch to OLED will also enable the ProMotion display to have a wider refresh rate range, potentially ranging from 10Hz to 120Hz or even beyond. In comparison, the current LCD panels on the iPad Pro (2022) have a refresh rate range of 24Hz to 120Hz. By reducing the refresh rate to 10Hz or lower for static content such as emails, the battery life of the device will be extended.

This move Apple aligns with its strategy of providing users with cutting-edge technology and enhancing the overall user experience. The wider range of refresh rates in OLED displays will ultimately deliver smoother scrolling and more responsive touch interactions. Users can potentially expect the iPad Pro refresh rate to match that of the latest iPhone models, such as the iPhone 14 Pro series and iPhone 15 Pro series, which boast a refresh rate range of 1Hz to 120Hz.

As the demand for high-quality displays continues to rise, it is clear that mini-LED and OLED technologies are playing a crucial role in shaping the future of tablets. With Apple at the forefront of innovation, consumers can anticipate even more exciting advancements in display technology in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is mini-LED technology?

Mini-LED technology refers to the use of a large number of small LED backlighting units in a display panel. Compared to traditional LCD displays, mini-LED displays offer enhanced brightness, contrast, and local dimming capabilities, resulting in improved image quality and color reproduction.

What are the advantages of OLED panels over traditional LCD panels?

OLED panels offer several advantages over LCD panels, including brighter images, higher contrast ratios, lower power consumption, better color accuracy, and faster response times. These qualities contribute to an enhanced visual experience and improved battery efficiency in devices that utilize OLED technology.

What is the significance of a wider refresh rate range in displays?

A wider refresh rate range allows for smoother and more fluid motion on displays. It results in smoother scrolling, more responsive touch interactions, and reduces motion blur. In addition, the ability to lower the refresh rate for static content helps conserve battery life optimizing power usage in different usage scenarios.

How will the adoption of mini-LED and OLED displays impact the tablet market?

The adoption of mini-LED and OLED displays is expected to revolutionize the tablet market providing users with superior display quality, improved visuals, and increased power efficiency. These advancements will enhance the overall user experience and drive customer demand for tablets featuring these cutting-edge technologies.