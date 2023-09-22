Can Apple Innovate Sports Broadcasting Without Disrespecting Soccer’s Traditions?

Apple’s $2.5 billion deal with Major League Soccer marked its entry into streaming sports, but the company aims to go beyond simply airing games. Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of services and a lifelong sports fan, believes that sports broadcasting is in need of modernization to adapt to the streaming era. Cue envisions using technology to enhance the fan experience and reshape how games are presented and consumed.

While Cue’s vision for innovation in sports broadcasting is commendable, he acknowledges the limits imposed FIFA rules. He understands that certain changes, such as displaying game clocks to show exact remaining time, are not possible due to these regulations. Despite this, Cue and other broadcasters have numerous opportunities to improve the broadcast experience without contradicting FIFA rules.

One example is the controversial VAR room, where referees discuss infractions. Fans are curious about the conversations taking place among the referees, and Apple can help providing access to these discussions. This not only engages fans in a new way but also respects FIFA rules allowing them to play out naturally. The Premier League has experimented with releasing these conversations after games, and Apple can take it a step further in collaboration with MLS.

Within the constraints of soccer’s traditions, Apple has already found ways to enhance the broadcast experience. By offering incentives such as rewarding new MLS Season Pass subscriptions, Apple attracted renowned player Lionel Messi, ultimately benefiting the broadcaster. Additionally, features like “Close Game” alerts notify viewers of thrilling finishes, enabling Apple to innovate within the established framework of the sport.

However, it is crucial for Apple and other broadcasters to tread carefully when introducing changes that can draw backlash from soccer fans. Suggestions like equipping players with microphones and headphones for warm-up chats may not be well-received due to concerns about altering the game’s traditions.

Apple’s challenge lies in attracting fans through broadcast improvements while honoring the essence of soccer. Success in this venture could potentially position Apple as a major player in sports media. By striking a balance between innovation and respect for tradition, Apple can rewrite the rules of sports broadcasting without compromising the integrity of the game itself. With careful execution, Apple has the potential to enhance access and viewing experiences for soccer fans while preserving the beauty of the sport.

