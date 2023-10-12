Apple TV+ Faces Stiff Competition in the US Streaming Market

JustWatch has released the market share figures for streaming platforms in the US during the third quarter of 2023, revealing that Apple TV+ is still lagging behind major competitors like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. While there has been slight growth for most streaming platforms, Apple TV+ remains in seventh place with 7% market share.

Amazon Prime Video continues to dominate the market with 22% share, followed closely Netflix with 21%. Paramount+ and Apple TV+ both experienced a 1% growth, while Hulu and Warner’s Max maintained their market share from the previous quarter. Disney+ was the only major platform to lose 1% of its market share.

Considering that Apple TV+ was introduced in late 2019 with a small catalog of original content, its growth is impressive. However, the streaming market as a whole seems to be stagnant, with numerous options available to consumers, including well-established platforms like Netflix.

While Apple TV+ has been investing heavily in original content production, its competitor Paramount+ has surpassed it in terms of subscriber numbers. Netflix, despite losing subscribers due to cracking down on password sharing and increasing prices, remains one of the most popular streaming platforms globally.

Apple TV+ takes a different approach with a smaller catalog but with critically acclaimed productions. The platform recently signed a deal with soccer star Lionel Messi and released a new documentary about him. These efforts may help attract new subscribers in the future.

Overall, the streaming market in the US remains highly competitive, and Apple TV+ will need to continue expanding its content offerings and attracting high-profile talent to compete with industry giants like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

