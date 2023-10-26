Apple, Netflix, and Disney Increase Monthly Subscription Prices

In an effort to sustain their growing business models, Apple, Netflix, and Disney have all announced price increases for their monthly subscription services. Apple is the latest to join the trend, following in the footsteps of Netflix and Disney who made similar moves earlier.

Apple has raised the price of its monthly subscription $3, bringing it to $9.99. This increase applies to various Apple services, including Apple News+ which now costs $12.99, and Apple Arcade and the Apple One bundle which will also see price hikes.

Subscribers to these services will experience the new prices within the next 30 days or upon their next renewal date. The price adjustments indicate a need to adapt to rising costs and maintain profitability for these streaming giants.

Netflix, one of the leading streaming platforms, raised its subscription prices in the United States, UK, and France recently. The Basic plan now costs $11.00, up from $9.99, while the Premium plan increased to $22.99 from $19.99. However, the ad-supported plan and Standard plan have remained unchanged at $6.99 and $15.49 respectively.

Disney, another major player in the streaming industry, announced a 27% increase in the price of its ad-free tier. The Disney ad-free plan in the United States now costs $13.99 per month, which is a $3 increase from its launch price of $6.99 in 2019.

These price increases Apple, Netflix, and Disney reflect the continuous investments in content production, technology infrastructure, and expansion efforts required to meet the growing demands of subscribers. While the adjustment may not be welcomed all, it enables these companies to deliver high-quality entertainment experiences and support further innovation in the streaming industry.

