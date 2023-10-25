Apple TV+ Raises Subscription Price, Emphasizing High-Quality Content and Features

Apple has recently announced a price increase for its TV+ streaming platform, raising the monthly subscription fee from $6.99 to $9.99. This $3 increase equates to an overall bump of $36 for the year. While some may be disappointed the price hike, Apple assures customers that the streaming service will remain ad-free.

This new pricing will take effect immediately for new customers, while existing subscribers will see the change on their next renewal date, 30 days from now. Apple’s TV+ streaming platform is known for its popular shows like “Ted Lasso,” “The Morning Show,” and “Shrinking.”

It’s not just Apple TV+ that is experiencing a price increase. Apple Arcade, the company’s gaming platform, has also raised its monthly subscription fee from $4.99 to $6.99. Additionally, an Apple News subscription now costs $12.99, up $3 from the previous price. For those looking for a comprehensive subscription plan, Apple One, which combines all of Apple’s subscription services, now costs $19.95 monthly for individuals and $25.95 per month for a family plan.

Despite these price hikes, Apple has stated that there will be no changes to the pricing of Apple Music, Apple Fitness+, or iCloud+. The company explains that the price adjustments reflect its ongoing commitment to providing high-quality content and features to its subscribers.

In comparison to its competitors like Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+, the $9.99 monthly cost for Apple TV+ is relatively affordable, especially considering its emphasis on quality content. Eric Abbruzzese, director at ABI Research, notes that Apple’s exclusive programming has received numerous awards, and subscriber growth estimates indicate that it is outpacing much of its competition.

Apple’s subscription revenue reached $21 billion in the second quarter, indicating steady growth. However, the company does not disclose specific subscriber numbers for Apple TV.

Other streaming services are also facing the challenge of increasing prices while maintaining their user base. Market research firm Forrester suggests that the streaming war has shifted from amassing users to retaining and growing the user base. The key to success lies in offering great content at a fair price, a value equation that no streaming service has yet fully solved.

FAQ:

Q: Why did Apple raise the price of Apple TV+?

A: Apple cited a continued focus on providing high-quality content and features as the reason for the price increase.

Q: When will the price increase take effect?

A: For new customers, the price increase is effective immediately. Existing subscribers will see the change on their next renewal date, 30 days from now.

Q: Are there any other Apple services that have experienced price increases?

A: Yes, Apple Arcade and Apple News subscriptions have both seen price increases. Apple One, which combines all of Apple’s subscription services, has also seen a price adjustment.

Q: Will there be any changes to the pricing of Apple Music, Apple Fitness+, or iCloud+?

A: Apple has confirmed that there will be no price changes for Apple Music, Apple Fitness+, or iCloud+.