Apple Working on Fix for iPhone 15 Overheating Issues

Apple has acknowledged that its recently released iPhone 15 models are experiencing overheating issues, blaming them on a software bug and certain popular apps, including Instagram and Uber. The company stated that it is in the process of developing an update to the iOS17 system to prevent the devices from becoming uncomfortably hot and is collaborating with app developers to address the problem.

Instagram has already made modifications to its app to prevent it from causing overheating on the latest iPhone operating system. However, Uber and other apps, such as Asphalt 9, are still in the process of rolling out their updates.

Apple assured iPhone 15 owners that there are no safety issues associated with the overheating problem and that they can continue using their devices while awaiting the software fix.

The company identified certain conditions that could cause the iPhone 15 to run warmer than expected. While it’s not unusual for new iPhones to become warm during initial use or when restoring backup information, the heating issues with the iPhone 15 models have been more widespread.

Apple emphasized that the overheating problem is not related to the titanium casing of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, which are made with a different material compared to older models.

The speculation that the overheating issue might be linked to the switch from Apple’s Lightning charging cable to the more widely used USB-C port has been dismissed Apple.

Although Apple is confident that the issue can be resolved with upcoming software updates, it could potentially impact sales of the iPhone 15, as the company has experienced three consecutive quarters of declining overall sales. Apple has attempted to boost sales increasing the starting price of the iPhone 15 Pro Max, but investor concerns over the sales decline have already led to a significant decrease in shareholder wealth.

