In a recent incident in the United States, a Reddit user known as IndependenceLong5230 shared a harrowing experience of how Apple’s SOS feature saved his life during a car crash. Despite the severity of the collision, IndependenceLong5230 only suffered a few fractures, thanks to the quick response from Apple’s technology.

During the accident, IndependenceLong5230 was unable to notify his emergency contacts or seek immediate help. However, Apple’s crash detection feature automatically dialed 911 on his behalf when it detected the crash, ensuring that emergency services responded promptly. Medics who arrived at the scene were surprised the user’s condition, and he was able to walk away with only a few fractures.

This incident is just one example of how Apple’s innovative features have played a crucial role in saving lives. Earlier this year, a woman credited her Apple Watch for detecting life-threatening blood clots in her lungs. The device alerted her to an irregular heartbeat while she was asleep, prompting her to seek medical attention and ultimately discovering a serious condition.

Apple’s dedication to integrating life-saving technology into its devices is commendable. The SOS feature and crash detection have proven to be invaluable, providing users with a sense of security and the ability to quickly receive aid in critical situations.

Source: Reddit, Mint (defuntions: Reddit is a social news aggregation website where users can share content and participate in discussions. Mint is a financial news publication.)