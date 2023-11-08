New iPads and AirPods Set to Shake Up Apple’s Product Lineup

Apple fans rejoice! The tech giant is reportedly gearing up to give its entire iPad lineup a major facelift in 2024. According to reputable source Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, the company plans to revamp all of its iPad models next year, including the iPad Air, iPad Pro, iPad mini, and even the entry-level iPad.

This news comes as a breath of fresh air for Apple enthusiasts, as the iPad and iPad Pro haven’t seen updates since October 2022, while the iPad Air last received an update seven months prior. The iPad mini, on the other hand, has been due for an upgrade since September 2021.

Gurman, in his latest newsletter ‘Power On,’ dropped some tantalizing details about Apple’s plans. Instead of rushing new models to market this year, the company is taking its time to ensure a comprehensive overhaul of its entire iPad lineup. This means that 2024 will be the first year since the iPad’s release in 2010 that no new models hit store shelves.

But it’s not just the iPads that are getting a makeover. Gurman also revealed that new low-end AirPods are set to launch next year, followed a refreshed Pro model the year after. With the popularity of wireless earbuds skyrocketing, Apple’s new AirPods are likely to generate a lot of excitement among tech-savvy consumers.

While Gurman hasn’t disclosed all the specific details about the upcoming iPad models, he previously indicated that low-to-mid-range iPads could see an update in March 2024. Pro models, on the other hand, are expected to sport M3 chips and OLED displays, further enhancing their performance and visual quality.

With Apple’s commitment to continuous innovation, it’s clear that the tech giant is focused on delivering cutting-edge devices that meet the evolving needs of its customers. So mark your calendars, because 2024 is shaping up to be an exciting year for Apple fans everywhere.

