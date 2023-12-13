Apple Announces Top Apps and Games of the Year 2023 in India

Apple has just unveiled the top apps and games of 2023 on the App Store, giving us a glimpse into the digital trends of the year. In India, the top free iOS app was WhatsApp, highlighting the continued popularity of the messaging platform. On the other hand, the top paid app was DSLR Camera, reflecting the growing interest in photography among iPhone users.

When it comes to games, BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) emerged as the top free iOS game in India, showing the ongoing craze for mobile gaming. The top paid game was Hitman Sniper, proving that players are willing to invest in quality gaming experiences.

The full list of the most downloaded apps and games on iOS in India in 2023 includes familiar names like Instagram, YouTube, Google, Snapchat, and Facebook. These apps continue to dominate the app landscape and cater to the different needs and interests of users.

For iPad users, JioCinema took the top spot as the most downloaded free app, followed YouTube. BGMI also claimed the title of the top free iPad game, followed Ludo King.

Overall, the top apps and games of 2023 in India reflect the diverse interests and preferences of users. From messaging apps to photography tools and action-packed games, there is something for everyone on the App Store. Whether you’re a social media enthusiast, a photography lover, or a gaming enthusiast, the App Store has got you covered.

As the year comes to a close, it’s interesting to see which apps and games captured the attention of Indian users. What were your favorite apps and games of 2023? Let us know in the comments below!