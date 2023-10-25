Apple Increases Prices for Streaming and Gaming Plans

Apple Inc. has recently announced price hikes for its AppleTV+, Arcade, and Apple One services. The company aims to enhance the customer experience providing high-quality entertainment, content, and innovative features across its platforms. Subscribers to these services will see the pricing changes take effect in the U.S. and select international markets.

The Arcade gaming subscription will now be priced at $6.99, up from its previous cost of $4.99. Similarly, the AppleTV+ streaming service will see an increase from $6.99 to $9.99. In addition, Apple News+ will now be priced at $12.99, up from $9.99. The bundled Apple One service, which includes subscriptions to Apple Music, TV, Arcade, and 200 gigabytes of iCloud storage, will also see a price adjustment. The individual plan will increase to $19.95 from $16.95, while the family plan will be priced at $25.95, up from $22.95 per month.

These price adjustments will be implemented gradually, with existing subscribers experiencing the changes on their next renewal dates, 30 days after the price increases are announced. Apple remains committed to delivering the best possible experience for its customers and continues to add new and exciting content to its services.

FAQ:

Q: Why is Apple increasing its prices?

A: Apple aims to provide high-quality entertainment, content, and innovative features, and the price increases will enable the company to continue delivering exceptional services to its customers.

Q: Will these price increases affect international markets?

A: Yes, while the primary impact will be in the U.S., Apple’s price adjustments will also extend to select international markets.

Q: Are other streaming services also raising their prices?

A: Yes, other streaming services, such as Netflix and Disney+, have also recently announced price increases as they continue to invest in content and improve user experiences.

Sources:

– [Apple Newsroom](https://www.apple.com/newsroom/)