New Pricing for AppleTV+, Arcade, and Apple One Revealed

Apple Inc. has recently announced an increase in prices for its streaming and gaming services, as well as its bundled Apple One subscription. The price for Apple Arcade will be raised from $4.99 to $6.99, while AppleTV+ will now cost $9.99, up from $6.99. Additionally, Apple News+ will be priced at $12.99, up from $9.99. The Apple One service, which includes Apple Music, TV, Arcade, and iCloud storage, will now be $19.95 for the individual plan and $25.95 for the family plan, increased from $16.95 and $22.95, respectively.

While these price increases may come as a disappointment to some customers, Apple has assured that they are focused on providing the best experiences possible. The company intends to continually add high-quality entertainment, content, and innovative features to their services, ensuring that subscribers get the most out of their subscriptions.

Apple’s price adjustments are not an isolated incident, as other streaming services have also been raising their prices. In fact, just earlier this month, Netflix announced a 10% increase to its most expensive streaming service, raising it to $23 per month in the U.S. At the same time, the lowest-priced, ad-free streaming plan will now cost $12. Similarly, The Walt Disney Co. recently increased the monthly cost of ad-free Disney+ approximately 27%, bringing it to $13.99, while ad-free Hulu saw a 20% price hike to $17.99.

As the streaming landscape continues to evolve and competition grows, these price adjustments reflect the ongoing investment needed to sustain and enhance the quality of these services. While customers may feel the impact of these increases, it is important to recognize the value that these platforms offer in terms of entertainment, convenience, and access to a vast library of content.

FAQ