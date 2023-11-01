Apple Discontinues its Affordable Apple Music Voice Plan

In a surprising move, Apple has recently put an end to its budget-friendly Apple Music Voice Plan. The subscription, which allowed users to access Apple Music solely through Siri voice control for just $5 per month, is no longer available as an option on the Apple Music webpage.

The discontinuation of the plan raises questions about the future of current subscribers and the reasoning behind Apple’s decision. At present, it remains unclear whether existing users will be able to keep their subscription or if they will be forced to switch to an alternative plan. Apple has yet to provide any official comment on the matter.

The Apple Music Voice Plan was primarily targeted at individuals who frequently listened to Apple Music via HomePods, AirPods, or Apple Watch and preferred using voice commands over manually navigating the Music app on their devices. However, this affordable option came with several limitations. Subscribers to the plan were unable to add songs to their library, create playlists, enjoy lossless or Dolby Atmos audio, or use the service on non-Apple devices.

Apple’s move to discontinue the plan leaves the student plan as the cheapest standalone Apple Music option available, priced at $6 per month and including Apple TV+ at no additional cost. Alternatively, users can opt for the individual subscription at $11 per month or share the cost of a family plan, priced at $17 per month.

For those seeking even more value, Apple One offers access to various Apple services and now starts at $19.95 per month. This subscription bundle includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, iCloud storage, and more, making it an attractive choice for individuals who utilize multiple Apple services.

While the discontinuation of the Apple Music Voice Plan may disappoint some users, Apple is continuously refining and adjusting its subscription offerings to meet the evolving demands of its customer base.

## FAQ

Q: Why did Apple discontinue the Apple Music Voice Plan?

A: The reason behind Apple’s decision to discontinue the Apple Music Voice Plan remains unknown. Apple has not provided any official comment on the matter.

Q: Can existing users keep their Apple Music Voice Plan subscription?

A: It is currently unclear whether current subscribers will be able to maintain their Apple Music Voice Plan subscription. Apple has not yet made any announcements regarding the status of existing users.

Q: What are the limitations of the Apple Music Voice Plan?

A: Subscribers to the Apple Music Voice Plan were unable to add songs to their library, create playlists, use the service on non-Apple devices, or enjoy lossless or Dolby Atmos audio.

Q: What are the alternatives to the Apple Music Voice Plan?

A: The cheapest standalone Apple Music option now available is the student plan, priced at $6 per month. Users can also opt for the individual subscription at $11 per month or the family plan at $17 per month. Alternatively, Apple One offers multiple Apple services starting at $19.95 per month.