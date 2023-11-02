Apple Music Discontinues Siri-Only Plan, Shifting Focus to Enhanced Features

Apple Music recently made the decision to retire its Siri-only voice plan, a move that has left few consumers disappointed. The plan, which was introduced in 2021, allowed users to access the music streaming service exclusively through Siri for a monthly subscription fee of $4.99.

However, starting this week, Apple removed the Siri-only voice plan from its available subscriptions. Instead, new users and existing subscribers now have the option to choose from the Student, Individual, and Family plans.

Users who were previously subscribed to the Siri-only voice plan will have their auto-renewal turned off, effectively ending their plans on their next payment date. To continue enjoying Apple Music, these users will need to select a different package.

Amidst these changes, Apple Music’s student tier now holds the title of the most affordable offering. Priced at just $5.99 per month, it provides students with full access to the music streaming service across all their devices, making it a fantastic deal.

For Apple, the discontinuation of the Siri-only plan signals a shift in focus towards expanding their feature set. Instead of a limited plan, they aim to deliver the best and most immersive music experience for their customers. Some of the features they’re focusing on include spatial audio, real-time lyrics, intuitive browsing, and enhanced discovery options. It’s worth noting that all Apple Music plans already seamlessly integrate with Siri, and this will continue to be optimized moving forward.

While Apple Music has retired their Siri-only plan, Amazon Music offers a similar service called Amazon Music Unlimited. With this plan, users can save money if they are willing to exclusively use the music service through Echo devices. Although different from Apple’s offering, Amazon Music Unlimited’s viability is evident as it has survived both before and after the short existence of Apple Music Voice Plan.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Why did Apple Music discontinue the Siri-only voice plan?

Apple Music decided to retire the Siri-only voice plan to shift their focus towards enhancing their feature set and providing a more robust music experience for customers.

2. What are the remaining subscription options for Apple Music users?

The remaining subscription options for Apple Music users include Student, Individual, and Family plans.

3. What will happen to existing subscribers of the Siri-only plan?

Existing subscribers of the Siri-only plan will have their auto-renewal turned off, and their plans will end on their next payment date. They will need to select a new package in order to continue using Apple Music.

4. Is the student tier now the cheapest offering?

Yes, Apple Music’s student tier now holds the position as the most affordable offering, priced at $5.99 per month.

5. Does Amazon Music have a similar plan to the Siri-only voice plan?

Yes, Amazon Music has a similar plan called Amazon Music Unlimited, which allows users to save money exclusively using the music service through Echo devices.