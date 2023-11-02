Apple Music Retires Siri-Exclusive Plan, Focusing on Enhanced Features

Apple Music recently bid farewell to its Siri-only voice plan, prompting little discontent among users. Introduced in 2021, the Apple Music Voice Plan allowed subscribers to access the music-streaming service solely through Siri-enabled devices for a monthly fee of $4.99.

However, this week, Apple made the decision to discontinue the Siri-only voice plan, leaving new and existing users with three remaining options: Student, Individual, and Family plans.

For current subscribers of the Apple Music Voice Plan, auto-renewal has been deactivated. Consequently, their plans will terminate on the next payment date, necessitating the selection of a new subscription to continue enjoying Apple Music.

Nevertheless, Apple Music’s student tier now serves as the most affordable offering, priced at only $5.99 per month. This student plan provides a comprehensive music-streaming experience across various devices.

Apple’s primary focus has shifted towards expanding their feature set. Instead of maintaining the Siri-exclusive plan, they prioritize delivering an unparalleled music experience. Apple Music is committed to enhancing features such as immersive Spatial Audio, real-time lyrics for the Sing feature, intuitive browse and discovery functionalities, and more. It is important to note that all Apple Music plans already integrate seamlessly with Siri, and Apple will continue optimizing this experience for users.

On the other hand, Amazon offers a similar service called Amazon Music Unlimited, which caters to those who own Echo devices. By exclusively using the music service through Echo devices, subscribers can enjoy cost savings. In contrast to Apple’s Siri-exclusive plan, Amazon’s offering allows users to neither search for tracks on their phones nor listen via computers. Despite the short tenure of Apple Music’s Voice Plan, Amazon’s version continues to thrive.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Why did Apple discontinue the Siri-only voice plan?

Apple made the decision to retire the Siri-only voice plan in order to focus on enhancing their feature set and delivering a more robust music experience to customers.

2. What are the available options for Apple Music subscribers now?

The available options for Apple Music subscribers are the Student, Individual, and Family plans. The student plan currently serves as the most affordable offering.

3. Can existing subscribers of the Siri-only voice plan continue using Apple Music?

No, existing subscribers of the Siri-only voice plan will need to select a new package to continue using Apple Music. Their plans will end on their next payment date.

4. How does Amazon’s music service, Amazon Music Unlimited, compare to Apple Music’s retired plan?

Amazon Music Unlimited provides a similar service to Apple Music’s Voice Plan, but it is exclusively available on Echo devices. Users cannot access the service on their phones or computers.