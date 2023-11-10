New Feature on Apple Music for Artists Gives Real-Time Listening Insights

Apple Music for Artists, the platform designed to help artists track analytics and engage with their fans on Apple Music, has undergone a significant overhaul. The latest addition to the platform is a feature called “Listening Now,” which provides artists with real-time data on the number of fans streaming their music at any given moment.

This new feature, available on both the Apple Music for Artists website and the iPhone app, allows artists to react immediately to the number of listeners and make adjustments to their release strategy accordingly. By selecting the Listening Now widget, artists can access a detailed view of trends from the past 48 hours, including the maximum number of listeners at any point and the average number of listeners during that time period. The widget also provides a snapshot of the artist’s top-six most played songs under the “Top Songs Now” section.

It’s worth noting that for privacy reasons, there is a minimum listener threshold in order for the Listening Now analytics to be displayed. This means that there may be gaps in data reporting when the threshold has not been met. This precaution ensures that artists’ privacy is protected while still providing valuable insights into listener behavior.

The update to the Apple Music for Artists platform was announced today, and artists can now take advantage of the real-time listening analytics to enhance their understanding of their audience and make informed decisions about their music releases.

