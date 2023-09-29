Apple Forced to Remove Unregistered Foreign Apps from App Store in China

Apple is facing pressure to remove popular apps such as Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Twitter from the App Store in China. The Chinese government has mandated that Apple “strictly implement rules” that ban unregistered foreign apps. The aim of these policy changes is to crackdown on online scams, pornography, and the dissemination of information that violates China’s strict censorship rules.

Apple representatives have been meeting with Chinese officials to discuss their concerns regarding these rules. However, China has emphasized that Apple must adhere to the regulations. Currently, the App Store in China offers social media apps like Facebook, Instagram, Threads, WhatsApp, and Twitter. Although these apps are blocked China’s “Great Firewall,” users can access them via VPNs, despite the Chinese government considering them unauthorized.

Approximately 1,000 unregistered foreign apps on the App Store will be affected this change. These apps will need to be removed entirely from the App Store to comply with the new policy. Apple may encourage developers to complete the registration process, but it is not available for several of the affected apps.

The policy changes will take effect in July, after which Apple will have to remove the unregistered apps or face legal consequences. This is not the first time Apple has had to remove apps in China. In the past, thousands of unlicensed video game applications were taken down.

Source: [Wall Street Journal](source)