Apple Planning to Release New iPad Pro Models with OLED Screens in 2024

Apple has set its sights on launching new iPad Pro models featuring OLED screens in 2024. These upcoming models will replace the current 12.9-inch iPad Pro and become the largest tablets offered the company. According to market research firm TrendForce, Apple plans to introduce two new tablet models with OLED screens—an 11-inch iPad Pro and a 13-inch iPad Pro.

The decision to discontinue the larger 12.9-inch iPad Pro is based on the anticipated benefits of OLED technology. OLED displays offer lower power consumption, improved contrast ratio, brightness, and color accuracy compared to the existing Mini-LED displays found in Apple’s current iPad Pro models. This shift in display technology reflects Apple’s commitment to enhancing the user experience and providing customers with more advanced features.

By discontinuing the larger model, Apple will streamline its iPad Pro lineup. Next year, customers will have the option to choose from three different iPad Pro models, with the new OLED models offering significant upgrades over their predecessor. Notably, the 11-inch iPad Pro with a Mini-LED display will be available at a more affordable price point in 2024.

In addition to the OLED screens, Apple is also expected to introduce a next-generation M3 chip with a 3nm process technology for the new iPad Pro models. This improvement in processing power will further enhance the performance and capabilities of these tablets.

Rumors suggest that Apple is also working on a redesigned Magic Keyboard, which will enable the iPad Pro to function like a laptop. This redesigned keyboard is said to feature a larger trackpad and will likely be introduced alongside the new iPad Pro models.

While customers eagerly await the arrival of the new iPad Pro lineup, it is anticipated that Apple will release smaller upgrades to its existing models, including the iPad mini and the iPad Air, before unveiling the next-generation Pro models in 2024.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What are the expected improvements of OLED screens over Mini-LED displays?

OLED screens offer lower power consumption, improved contrast ratio, brightness, and color accuracy compared to Mini-LED displays.

2. Will the new iPad Pro models feature a more powerful chip?

Yes, the new iPad Pro models are expected to come with a next-generation M3 chip, featuring a 3nm process technology.

3. Will Apple introduce a redesigned Magic Keyboard alongside the new iPad Pro models?

Rumors suggest that Apple is working on a redesigned Magic Keyboard with a larger trackpad, which will likely be introduced with the new iPad Pro models.

4. When will the new iPad Pro models be announced?

The new iPad Pro models are anticipated to be announced in the second half of 2024. Before that, Apple is expected to release smaller upgrades to existing models like the iPad mini and the iPad Air.