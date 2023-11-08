Apple Set to Launch Largest Tablet with OLED Display in 2024

Apple is gearing up to release its largest tablet to date, according to a report market research firm TrendForce. The tech giant is reportedly planning to replace the 12.9-inch iPad Pro model with a new, yet-to-be-named tablet that will feature a massive OLED display. This move comes as part of Apple’s ongoing efforts to improve its product lineup and cater to the evolving needs of its customers.

The upcoming tablet is expected to come in two sizes: an 11-inch model and a 13-inch model. These new additions will mark Apple’s first foray into tablets with OLED screens, a technology well-known for its superior image quality and energy efficiency. Compared to the current Mini-LED displays found in Apple’s iPad Pro models, the OLED screens are anticipated to offer enhanced power consumption, contrast ratio, brightness, and color accuracy.

While the 12.9-inch iPad Pro will be discontinued, customers will still have access to the 11-inch iPad Pro with a Mini-LED display, which will be available at a more affordable price point. This will provide users with more options when choosing their ideal iPad Pro model in 2024.

In addition to the new tablets, Apple is rumored to be working on other exciting developments. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman predicts that the company will introduce a redesigned Magic Keyboard, which will transform the tablet into a laptop-like device. This revised keyboard is said to come with a larger trackpad, further enhancing the user experience.

While the official announcement is expected in the second half of next year, Apple is not slowing down in the meantime. The company plans to introduce incremental upgrades to existing models, including the iPad mini and iPad Air, before unveiling the highly anticipated next-generation iPad Pro models in 2024.

Stay tuned for further updates on Apple’s groundbreaking innovations and product releases.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main highlight of the upcoming iPad Pro models?

The main highlight of the upcoming iPad Pro models is the integration of OLED displays, offering superior image quality and energy efficiency compared to the current Mini-LED displays.

What are the expected benefits of OLED screens in the new iPad Pro models?

The new iPad Pro models with OLED screens are anticipated to feature improved power consumption, contrast ratio, brightness, and color accuracy, providing users with a more immersive and vibrant visual experience.

Will the 12.9-inch iPad Pro be discontinued?

Yes, according to the report, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro model will be discontinued next year to make way for the new 11-inch and 13-inch models with OLED screens.

When can customers expect the new iPad Pro models to be announced?

The new iPad Pro models are expected to be announced in the second half of 2024. However, Apple is likely to introduce smaller upgrades to existing models, such as the iPad mini and iPad Air, before unveiling the next-generation Pro models.