New Technology Threatens iPad Pro with Mini LED Display

A recent report suggests that the future of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with a mini LED display is uncertain due to the potential arrival of OLED versions in 2024. This rumor has been circulating for some time, indicating that Apple may shift its focus entirely to OLED technology and discontinue the mini LED models.

According to a TrendForce report, the demand for mini LED displays is expected to grow steadily until 2027. Shipments of mini LED panels in 2024 are estimated to reach 13.79 million units after a brief decline in 2023. The report also predicts further growth, anticipating 31.5 million units 2027.

While the market for OLED monitors may stabilize and the cost of mini LED displays continues to decrease, mini LED tablets and notebooks face potential threats from OLED technology. The report suggests that the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with a mini LED display is likely to be discontinued in 2024, making way for the introduction of OLED technology. This shift is expected to result in a 15.6% year-on-year decrease in shipment volumes for mini LED tablets.

Although the report does not mention the fate of the 11-inch iPad Pro specifically, rumors align with the idea of a switch to OLED technology for that model as well.

While the iPad Pro’s future with mini LED displays is uncertain, it is important to note that the mini LED market extends beyond Apple’s products. For instance, the TV sector is projected to experience significant growth in the production of mini LED displays, with an estimated 6.21 million shipments in 2024 and a year-on-year increase of 53.5%. By 2027, the industry is expected to see shipments reach 24.4 million units.

Furthermore, the automotive market is gradually embracing mini LED display technology, indicating a positive outlook for its adoption in the future.

FAQ

Q: What is OLED?

A: OLED stands for Organic Light-Emitting Diode. It is a type of display technology that offers improved color reproduction, contrast levels, and energy efficiency compared to traditional LCD displays.

Q: What are mini LED displays?

A: Mini LED displays are a variation of LED displays where the backlight is composed of many smaller LEDs, resulting in enhanced local dimming and improved contrast ratios.

Q: Why is Apple considering switching to OLED?

A: OLED displays offer several advantages over mini LED displays, including deeper blacks, higher contrast ratios, and potentially thinner and more power-efficient designs. Apple may be considering this shift to provide users with a better visual experience.

