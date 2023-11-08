The Future of iPad Pros: Say Goodbye to the 12.9-inch Model and Hello to OLED Displays

According to recent findings Taiwanese research firm TrendForce, Apple may discontinue the 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2024, paving the way for a new 13-inch iPad Pro with an OLED display. This prediction has sparked speculation about the future of Apple’s tablet lineup and the potential implications for consumers.

While the current 12.9-inch iPad Pro with a mini-LED display has garnered praise for its impressive visuals and powerful hardware, TrendForce suggests that Apple is likely to adopt OLED technology for its next-generation iPad Pros. Several rumors from prominent tech tipsters have already hinted at the possibility of OLED displays in future iPad models, adding credibility to TrendForce’s prediction.

Although mini-LED technology offers advantages such as rich colors, high contrast ratios, and improved brightness without the risk of burn-in commonly associated with OLED displays, it appears that its adoption may be limited to monitors and TVs rather than tablets and laptops. This decision might disappoint some Apple enthusiasts who appreciate the benefits of mini-LED screens. However, the growing popularity and decreasing prices of mini-LED devices in the consumer market indicate a potential increase in shipments of products utilizing this technology in the coming years.

With regards to next year’s iPad lineup, consumers can expect exciting advancements. Apple’s current iPad Pro already boasts exceptional features, including the cutting-edge mini-LED display and the powerful M2 chip. When paired with the Magic Keyboard, the iPad Pro rivals the performance of the MacBook Air M2, making it a compelling option for productivity on the go.

If you are considering purchasing an iPad Pro, now might be an opportune time, as attractive Black Friday deals are currently available in the US and UK. However, if you prefer to explore more options, our comprehensive Black Friday iPad deals roundup highlights a range of early discounts that are certainly worth considering.

FAQ

1. What technology might replace the 12.9-inch iPad Pro?

TrendForce suggests that Apple is likely to introduce a 13-inch iPad Pro with an OLED display, potentially discontinuing the current 12.9-inch iPad Pro model 2024.

2. What are the advantages of mini-LED displays?

Mini-LED displays offer rich colors, high contrast ratios, improved brightness, and a reduced risk of burn-in compared to OLED displays.

3. Why might Apple choose OLED displays for its next-generation iPad Pros?

While mini-LED technology provides compelling features, market trends, and decreasing prices indicate a potential shift towards OLED technology in consumer devices. Apple may prioritize OLED displays to align with industry demand and to benefit from the various advantages they offer.

4. Can the current iPad Pro still be considered a worthwhile purchase?

Absolutely. The current 12.9-inch iPad Pro with its mini-LED display and powerful M2 chip is an excellent choice, especially for those seeking a productivity-focused device. It remains available for purchase and is currently offered at discounted prices during the Black Friday period.

5. Where can I find Black Friday deals for the iPad Pro?

Numerous attractive Black Friday deals for the iPad Pro can be found in the US and UK. To explore available discounts, check out our recommended deals in the article or refer to our comprehensive Black Friday iPad deals roundup, which features a wide range of discounted options.