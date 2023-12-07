Apple Promotes End-to-End Encryption for iCloud Data Protection

Apple is reminding the public about the availability of end-to-end encryption for iCloud data, emphasizing the importance of protecting user information from cyber threats. The company introduced Advanced Data Protection, a feature that enables end-to-end encryption for iCloud, over a year ago. This encryption ensures that Apple cannot access most of the data stored in a user’s iCloud account, with only the enrolled devices holding the encryption key able to view the data. By implementing this encryption, Apple aims to prevent cybercriminals from accessing user data in the event of a breach.

To raise awareness of this feature, Apple recently held a briefing with journalists, highlighting that many Apple users, especially those using iPhones on iOS 16.2 or later, meet the minimum requirements to activate end-to-end encryption for iCloud storage. The company also published a study MIT Professor Stuart Madnick, which reveals that the number of data breaches has tripled over the past decade. Apple emphasizes the need for strong protections against data breaches in the cloud, such as end-to-end encryption.

While Advanced Data Protection enhances the security of iCloud data, it does not guarantee protection against hackers breaching third-party platforms and stealing user information. However, Apple notes that more companies are adopting end-to-end encryption in their own systems, which can help safeguard the entire IT ecosystem.

Apple has created a support document that provides instructions on how to enable Advanced Data Protection. It is important for users to ensure that all their Apple devices, including Apple Watch and Apple TV, are running compatible software versions to activate this feature. While the encryption offers enhanced security, users should be aware that they will need to use recovery methods, such as device passcodes, passwords, recovery contacts, or recovery keys, to regain access to their iCloud data in case of account loss.

By default, Apple’s iCloud already uses end-to-end encryption for 14 categories of user data. By enabling Advanced Data Protection, users can increase the number of categories to 23, including photos, iCloud Drive, iCloud Backup, notes, and reminders. However, end-to-end encryption is not applied to iCloud Mail, Contacts, and Calendar, which are designed to work with legacy systems that do not require this level of encryption.