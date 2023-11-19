Apple, Meta, and ByteDance Challenge Platform Definitions under EU Digital Markets Act

Apple has recently joined Meta and ByteDance in contesting the definitions of their platforms as part of the European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA). The DMA allows regulators to designate dominant companies’ services or platforms as “gatekeepers,” subjecting them to fines for prohibited behavior. Currently, the legislation has targeted 22 gatekeeper services run six Big Tech companies, including Apple, Microsoft, Google, Meta, Amazon, and ByteDance’s TikTok.

The primary aim of the DMA is to promote consumer-friendly competition and prevent businesses from imposing unfair conditions on their customers. By designating certain platforms as gatekeepers, the EU intends to ensure a level playing field for businesses and avoid monopolistic practices.

Apple’s objection, alongside Meta and ByteDance, was announced the EU Court of Justice, although specific details of the complaint have not been made public. However, reports indicate that Apple will challenge the gatekeeper designation of its App Store. This move comes in the wake of Apple’s recent announcement that it will support RCS on iPhones, potentially addressing one of the issues raised the EU regarding consumer lock-in through iMessage.

While Microsoft and Google have reportedly accepted their DMA designations, both Meta and ByteDance have contested theirs. Meta, in particular, has questioned the gatekeeper labels assigned to Messenger and Marketplace, seeking clarification on their inclusion. The company argues that Marketplace is a consumer-to-consumer service, while Messenger is simply a chat feature on Facebook and not an online intermediary. Interestingly, Meta has not challenged the inclusion of its other platforms, such as Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

On the other hand, ByteDance argues that TikTok, rather than being an established gatekeeper, is a challenger in the social media market. The company believes that designating their platform as a gatekeeper would only serve to protect more established companies, limiting competition and innovation.

With the DMA’s significant enforcement powers, non-compliant companies can face substantial fines, up to 10 percent of their global turnover, with higher penalties for repeat offenders. Periodic fines of up to five percent of their average daily turnover may also be imposed. Additionally, market investigations could potentially result in penalties such as divestiture of certain business components.

FAQ

What is the Digital Markets Act (DMA)?

The Digital Markets Act is a legislative framework implemented the European Union to regulate dominant companies’ services or platforms known as “gatekeepers.” It aims to promote fair competition, protecting businesses and consumers from unfair practices and monopolistic behavior.

Why are Apple, Meta, and ByteDance challenging the DMA?

Apple, Meta (previously Facebook), and ByteDance are challenging the DMA as they contest the designation of their platforms as gatekeepers. They seek to clarify why their services have been labeled as such and argue that they do not pose monopolistic threats but rather foster competition and innovation.

What are the potential consequences for non-compliance with the DMA?

Non-compliant companies can face fines of up to 10 percent of their global turnover. Repeat offenders may be subject to fines of up to 20 percent, while periodic fines of up to five percent of their average daily turnover can also be imposed. Additionally, market investigations may result in penalties such as the divestiture of certain business components.