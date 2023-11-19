Apple Joins Meta and Bytedance in Legal Challenge Against European Commission’s Digital Markets Act

Apple has joined Facebook parent company Meta and TikTok-owner Bytedance in filing a legal case against the decisions made the European Commission under its Digital Markets Act (DMA). The Court of Justice of the European Union confirmed this in a recent statement. The three tech giants are appealing against their designation as ‘gatekeepers’ under the DMA.

In a move to promote user freedom, the European Commission identified six technology giants, including Apple, Google, Amazon, Meta, Bytedance, and Microsoft, as gatekeepers under the DMA. The legislation requires these companies to ensure interoperability between their apps and those of their competitors.

Apple’s specific arguments against its inclusion as a gatekeeper have not been made public. However, recent reports suggest that the company is challenging the listing of its App Store as one of the gatekeeper services.

Interestingly, Meta (formerly known as Facebook) and TikTok have also filed appeals disputing the Commission’s decision. While Meta did not challenge the inclusion of Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram, the company disagreed with the designation of its Messenger and Marketplace services under the DMA.

On the other hand, Microsoft, Google, and Amazon have chosen not to challenge their designations as gatekeepers. Google, with the highest number of services designated as gatekeepers, includes Google Maps, Google Play, Google Shopping, Google Ads, Android, Chrome, YouTube, and Google Search. Microsoft’s services include LinkedIn and Windows PC OS, while Amazon’s services include Amazon Marketplace and Amazon Ads.

The European Commission is currently conducting a market investigation to determine whether Microsoft’s Bing, Edge, and Microsoft Advertising meet the minimum requirements to be included as gatekeeper services.

