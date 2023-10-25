Apple Increases Prices for TV Streaming Subscriptions, Following Industry Trend

Apple Inc. has announced that it will be raising the monthly price of its TV streaming subscription plan from $6.99 to $9.99, joining other prominent streaming brands such as Netflix, Disney, and Hulu in increasing subscription fees this year. The price hikes for Apple’s services will come into effect immediately.

The cost of Apple TV+, the company’s streaming service, will see a $3 increase, while prices for its popular video game service, Apple Arcade, will rise from $4.99 to $6.99. Additionally, Apple News+ subscriptions will also be impacted, with prices jumping from $9.99 to $12.99 per month. These new prices will take effect as of Wednesday.

Apple stated, “The subscription prices for Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and Apple One will increase in the U.S. and select international markets beginning today. Existing subscribers will see these price increases 30 days later, on their next renewal date. We are focused on delivering the best experiences possible for our customers consistently adding high-quality entertainment, content, and innovative features to our services.”

As an alternative, Apple offers an all-in-one bundle containing these three services, priced at $37.95 per month.

This price increase aligns with a broader trend observed in the streaming industry. Various streaming platforms, including HBO Max, Hulu, Disney, Netflix, and Paramount, have already raised prices for their ad-free tiers, and some have introduced lower-cost ad-supported options.

Apple TV+, initially introduced in 2019 at $4.99 per month, has seen a gradual price increase over time. The recent adjustment brings the subscription cost to its highest level yet.

Despite the news of price hikes, Apple Inc. shares experienced a 1.08% dip during Wednesday afternoon’s trading session. Nevertheless, the company has witnessed an impressive 32.04% increase in its stock value since the beginning of 2023.

