Apple Introduces New Features and Celebrity Hosts for Fitness+ Service

Apple is kicking off the new year offering exciting updates to its Fitness+ workout service. With the aim of helping users stay motivated and achieve their fitness goals, the company has added new celebrity hosts for its Time to Walk feature, expanded its Artist Spotlight workout playlists, introduced a program for golfers, and enhanced its meditations with a fresh theme.

In January and February, Apple will be releasing episodes of Time to Walk, a popular Fitness+ feature, with inspiring stories from notable celebrities. The lineup includes Al Roker, the renowned weather anchor for NBC’s Today show; Trixie Mattel, singer-songwriter and TV personality; Lilly Singh, Canadian author and YouTuber; Common, the celebrated rapper and actor; and Colman Domingo, the Emmy-winning actor and writer known for his role in Euphoria. Additionally, Apple is making these episodes available on its Podcasts app, making them accessible to a wider audience.

Apple’s Artist Spotlight workout playlists continue to feature the music of renowned artists. In the lead-up to the Super Bowl, the company will be highlighting musicians who have performed at the halftime show. The lineup includes Rihanna, Britney Spears, U2, and Usher, this year’s halftime performer. Apple’s trainers will incorporate these artists’ songs into their workout routines, providing a fresh and engaging fitness experience.

For golf enthusiasts, Apple has partnered with rising star Rose Zhang to create a workout program called Strength, Core, and Yoga for Golfers. This program aims to improve balance, flexibility, and strength, replicating Zhang’s fitness regimen. Zhang will host the episodes alongside Apple’s regular trainers, offering golfers a unique and effective way to enhance their game.

Another exciting update comes to the Meditation feature on Fitness+. Apple has introduced a new sound-focused theme that uses custom music to create a relaxing and immersive experience. With soothing tones like singing bowls, gongs, and soft cymbal swells, users can find more tranquility and peace during their meditation sessions.

Apple is also expanding its partnership with the Anytime Fitness app, offering more features and benefits to users. Additionally, new subscribers can enjoy three months of free Fitness+ or a month of gym membership with Fitness+ subscription.

Apple’s continuous efforts to enhance Fitness+ with new features, celebrity collaborations, and diverse workout programs demonstrate its commitment to providing users with an engaging and effective fitness experience. Whether you’re a devoted fitness enthusiast or just starting your fitness journey, Apple’s Fitness+ service offers something for everyone.