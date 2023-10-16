Apple Takes a Different Approach to Social on Vision Pro

Meta, as a major social media company, has been trying to create a social experience on its XR headsets through its Horizon Worlds platform. However, this experience is still fragmented, with different apps using different invite systems, avatars, and interfaces. Not all apps are social, and users may struggle to share their creations or enjoy certain activities with friends on Meta’s platform. On the other hand, Apple is taking a different approach with Vision Pro, making social interactions an integral part of the XR experience.

Apple’s strategy focuses on making social interactions seamless and cohesive. SharePlay, a feature already present on iOS and MacOS devices, allows users to watch, listen, and experience apps together through FaceTime. Apple plans to incorporate SharePlay technology into its own first-party apps, such as Apple TV, Apple Music, and Photos, to make them social right out of the box. The company also expects developers to implement SharePlay in their visionOS apps.

Vision Pro will introduce Spatial Personas, avatars generated from a facial scan, to provide a common look for participants in SharePlay apps. Apple will also provide pre-configured room layouts for specific content, eliminating the need for developers to manage user placement and movement. SharePlay will synchronize apps between users, ensuring low-latency and encrypted data sharing.

A notable aspect of Apple’s approach is its reliance on users’ existing personal friend graph, meaning the people they already communicate with through texts, calls, or emails. Instead of building a separate friends list within Vision Pro, Apple encourages users to connect with their friends first. Starting a group is as simple as making a FaceTime call, and users can seamlessly transition from one app to another during their social interaction.

Apple’s Vision Pro aims to provide a social experience that revolves around the activities and people users are already familiar with. By integrating social features into its platform and leveraging existing relationships, Apple seeks to create a cohesive and user-friendly social XR experience.

Definitions:

– XR: Extended reality, an umbrella term that includes virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and mixed reality (MR).

– Meta: Formerly known as Facebook, Meta is a social media company.

– SharePlay: A feature that allows users to watch, listen, and experience apps together through FaceTime.

– visionOS: Apple’s operating system for XR devices.

