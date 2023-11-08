Apple to Discontinue 12.9-inch iPad Pro with Mini-LED Display in 2024

According to a recent report Taiwanese research firm TrendForce, Apple is planning to halt production of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with a mini-LED display in 2024. This suggests that the tablet will not remain in the lineup at a reduced price after the launch of the rumored 13-inch iPad Pro with an OLED display next year.

TrendForce predicts that the shipment volume of mini-LED notebooks will decrease approximately 39% year-on-year. Additionally, with the 12.9-inch iPad Pro expected to be discontinued in 2024, the shipment volume of mini-LED tablets is expected to decrease around 15.6% year-on-year.

In December 2022, display industry analyst Ross Young was the first to report that the 12.9-inch model of the iPad Pro would be replaced a slightly larger 13-inch model with an OLED display. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman expects new models of the iPad Pro with 11 and 13-inch OLED displays, M3 chips, and an aluminum Magic Keyboard to be launched next year.

OLED display technology would allow the upcoming iPad Pro models to offer higher brightness, a higher contrast ratio, better color accuracy, and lower power consumption compared to existing models with LCD panels. Young stated that Apple will use very thin hybrid OLED displays using a combination of flexible and rigid materials, which could enable the next iPad Pro models to have a slightly thinner design.

Since 2017, iPad Pro models have supported ProMotion technology, allowing for a variable refresh rate between 24Hz and 120Hz. The switch to OLED will likely further reduce the refresh rate to 10Hz or lower to save battery power. iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro models can go as low as 1Hz when in always-on display mode.

It is also predicted that Apple will update the iPad Air, iPad Mini, and the base iPad in 2024, but none of these models are expected to switch to OLED next year.

FAQ

What is the difference between a mini-LED display and an OLED display?

A mini-LED display consists of thousands of small LED chips that provide localized backlighting for better contrast and deeper blacks. OLED displays, on the other hand, emit light directly from each pixel, resulting in true blacks and vibrant colors.

Why is Apple discontinuing the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with a mini-LED display?

Apple’s decision to discontinue the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with a mini-LED display is likely driven the introduction of the rumored 13-inch iPad Pro with an OLED display, which offers advantages such as higher brightness, better color accuracy, and lower power consumption.

Will other iPad models switch to OLED displays?

While it is expected that Apple will update other iPad models in the future, there is no indication that they will switch to OLED displays next year. The iPad Air, iPad Mini, and base iPad are not anticipated to make the transition to OLED in the near term.