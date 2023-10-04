Apple and Amazon Eyeing College Football Playoff Rights in 2026

According to a report, Apple and Amazon are in discussions to obtain the rights to some of the College Football Playoff games in 2026. Currently, ESPN owns the rights to stream the annual three-game series, but their contract expires in 2026.

The College Football Playoff series is set to expand from a four-team slate to a twelve-team slate in 2026, which means there will be a total of eleven games. The additional eight games are up for grabs and several broadcasters, including Fox, Amazon, NBC, and Apple, are interested in acquiring the streaming rights.

The new tournament format will have eight schools playing in four initial games, with the winners facing off against the top four teams who received first-roundes. These are the games for which the streaming rights are being negotiated.

While ESPN will still stream the two semifinal games and the championship game in 2026, it remains unclear how the rights will shift after their contract expires. The company that secures the College Football Playoff contract for 2026 may have an advantage in obtaining all rights moving forward.

College Football Playoff games are typically played in the winter, after the regular season and alongside other bowl games leading up to New Year’s. If Apple manages to secure the rights to these games, it will have a significant presence in the American football conversation throughout the winter season, up to the NFL Super Bowl where Apple Music runs the halftime show.

Although it is important to note that 2026 is still far off, these initial discussions could potentially have a major impact on the future of college football streaming rights.

