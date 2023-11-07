Apple’s Future iMac Plans: No Refresh with M-Series Chip, but a 32-Inch Model on the Horizon

In an exciting and unexpected turn of events, Apple announced that it has no plans to refresh the 27-inch iMac with its latest M-series chip. Instead, the company suggests users consider the versatile and powerful Studio Display and Mac Studio or Mac mini as an alternative. While this news may disappoint some tech enthusiasts who were eagerly awaiting a larger iMac with the new chip, Apple’s decision opens up possibilities for more diverse and flexible computing setups.

The 27-inch iMac was last refreshed in 2020, featuring an Intel processor but no significant design changes. Apple’s recent launch of the 24-inch iMac with a 4.5K display has been met with mixed reactions. Although the new model fits snugly between the 21-inch 4K and 27-inch 5K versions, the base model lacks the potent processors that Apple’s previous iMacs boasted. That being said, industry experts believe that Apple’s decision to equip the base 24-inch iMac with the M-series chips signals a shift towards overall system integration and efficiency, rather than sheer processing power.

However, rumors abound that Apple is secretly working on a 32-inch iMac, much to the delight of fans craving a larger and more immersive computing experience. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman and analyst Ming-Chi Kuo have both independently reported on the development of this high-end iMac. According to Gurman’s sources, the 32-inch iMac is expected to hit the market in 2025. Kuo further detailed that this upcoming model will incorporate a miniLED display, a cutting-edge technology that promises enhanced contrast ratios and richer color reproduction.

While Apple’s decision not to refresh the 27-inch iMac with the M-series chip might leave some disappointed, it also showcases the company’s commitment to innovation and diversification. As the computing landscape evolves, Apple continues to push boundaries and challenge traditional design norms, all in the pursuit of delivering the best user experience imaginable. So, whether you choose the Studio Display and Mac Studio or eagerly anticipate the arrival of the 32-inch iMac, rest assured that Apple has big plans in store for the future of Mac computing.

