Unions at Apple France Call for Strike Ahead of iPhone 15 Launch

Unions representing workers at Apple France stores have called for a strike on Friday and Saturday in anticipation of the upcoming iPhone 15 launch. The unions are demanding better pay and improved working conditions.

In a statement released on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), CGT Apple Retail, one of the four unions involved, announced the strike. The statement read, “Management having decided to ignore our perfectly legitimate demands and concerns, the four unions of Apple Retail France …call for a strike on Sept. 22 and 23.”

The unions have also urged workers to gather for a demonstration on Friday morning at the Paris Opera Garnier, located next to one of Apple’s flagship stores in Paris. According to CGT Apple Retail union member Karine Chouchane, workers from approximately three-quarters of Apple’s stores in France may join the strike.

Apple France has yet to respond to the union’s announcement. Last week, the company faced setbacks in France when the government suspended the sales of iPhone 12 handsets due to reported breaches of radiation exposure limits. Apple has since pledged to resolve the dispute updating the software on iPhone 12 devices in France.

The strike in France raises concerns about potential disruptions to the iPhone 15 launch and highlights ongoing issues with labor conditions within the tech giant’s retail operations.

Definitions:

1. iPhone 15: The latest iteration of Apple’s flagship smartphone.

2. CGT Apple Retail: A union representing Apple retail workers in France.

3. Paris Opera Garnier: A historic opera house located in Paris, France.

