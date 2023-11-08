Apple Rumored to Launch Redesigned iPad Pro with OLED Display in 2022

Apple is reportedly planning to release a newly redesigned iPad Pro model equipped with an OLED display next year. This revelation comes after earlier reports indicated that the tech giant would introduce updated iPad models throughout 2022. However, it is still uncertain if Apple plans to unveil the OLED version in the first or second half of the year. According to a recent report from a Taiwanese research firm, the company intends to discontinue the 12.9-inch iPad Pro featuring a mini-LED display.

The discontinuation of the 12.9-inch mini-LED iPad Pro strongly implies that Apple will proceed with its OLED model. Insightful analysis TrendForce suggests that the shipment volume for mini-LED notebooks will experience a significant 39 percent year-over-year decrease. Furthermore, mini-LED shipment numbers for iPads are projected to drop 15.6 percent year-over-year.

Apple currently utilizes mini-LED displays for its high-end MacBook Pro models and the larger 12.9-inch iPad Pro, but these are the only panel applications expected to decline. Industry analyst Ross Young had previously hinted at the possibility of OLED displays replacing mini-LED on iPad Pro models.

Notably, the news has been corroborated Mark Gurman from Bloomberg, who also shared an estimated launch time frame for the device. However, production or supply chain issues may have caused a delay, forcing Apple to postpone the OLED iPad Pro’s release from this year to the next. Consequently, Apple may unveil its new M3 MacBook Pro and 24-inch iMac instead.

The decision to introduce an OLED iPad Pro offers numerous advantages over LCD or mini-LED displays. OLED displays are known for their energy efficiency, potentially leading to improved battery life on the device. Furthermore, OLED panels offer superior color saturation compared to LCD or mini-LED alternatives, with deep blacks providing a more vibrant visual experience. However, concerns about screen burn-in remain relevant, particularly since iPad users tend to upgrade their devices less frequently than iPhone users.

After discontinuing the 12.9-inch mini-LED iPad Pro, Apple may further enhance the device redesigning its chassis, possibly to accommodate a larger display. Rumors also suggest that the company plans to bring OLED panels to both the 11-inch and 13-inch variants of the iPad Pro, unlike the current lineup.

