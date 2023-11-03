Pro-Israel Watchdog Claims Credit for Apple Employee’s Termination

In a recent turn of events, an Apple employee has been dismissed after making controversial statements on social media. Natasha Dach, an information technology specialist based in Istanbul, Turkey, posted an anti-Israel message on her Instagram account, condemning “Zionists” as “murderers and thieves.” The pro-Israel watchdog group, StopAntisemitism, discovered her posts and claimed credit for her dismissal from Apple.

Dach’s social media posts expressed strong criticism towards “Zionists,” accusing them of sneaking into countries, stealing livelihoods, bullying individuals, and engaging in torture. She also made a reference to the Oct. 7 surprise assault Hamas, suggesting that the actions of Palestinians are labeled as terrorism while disregarding Israeli actions. The post concluded with the assertion that Zionists are the true terrorists.

The group StopAntisemitism highlighted Dach’s posts on their social media platforms, raising awareness about the controversial content. Liora Rez, the executive director of the organization, stated that they received information about Dach’s termination from a confidential source within Apple. This isn’t the first time StopAntisemitism has claimed victory; they recently shared a note from a Palestinian tech worker who criticized Israel’s policies. Apple clarified that the tech worker, Mohammed Tami, was a contractor who no longer had any affiliation with the company.

Apple’s decision to terminate Dach is believed to be connected to the company’s efforts to maintain a respectful and inclusive environment for its employees. It remains unclear when Apple cut ties with Tami, and the company did not provide further details on the matter.

Apple has faced internal challenges in addressing the Israel-Hamas conflict, as employees have used internal communication channels to voice their opinions. Some workers posted verses from the Koran and organized protests, leading to the shutdown of these Slack channels company management. CEO Tim Cook has remained largely silent, while his employees continue to express their views on the sensitive topic.

In conclusion, Natasha Dach’s dismissal from Apple due to her controversial posts condemning “Zionists” has been attributed to the efforts of the pro-Israel watchdog group, StopAntisemitism. This incident highlights the challenges faced companies in managing internal discussions surrounding politically sensitive topics.

