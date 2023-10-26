Apple TV+ Raises Price Amidst Growing Streaming Market

In a move that reflects the ever-changing landscape of the streaming industry, Apple has announced a price increase for its Apple TV+ service for the second time in a year. The monthly subscription fee will now be $9.99, doubling from its original price of $4.99 just one year ago.

The decision to raise the price comes after Apple TV+ celebrated significant milestones since its launch four years ago, boasting an extensive collection of critically acclaimed series, feature films, documentaries, and family entertainment. Despite the price increase, Apple remains committed to providing high-quality content for its subscribers.

Effective immediately, new customers will be charged the higher rate, while existing customers will experience the price hike on their next renewal date, 30 days later. Apple has also increased the prices for its gaming platform, Apple Arcade, and Apple News $2 and $3 per month, respectively. Additionally, Apple One subscriptions, which encompass all of the company’s subscription services, will see a $3 increase per month.

This price increase aligns with recent trends in the streaming industry. Netflix recently raised its prices, and Warner Bros. Discovery announced an upcoming increase for its Discovery+ platform. Other streaming services like Disney+, Hulu with Live TV, and YouTubeTV have also experienced significant price hikes in recent years.

Despite the growing prices of streaming services, Apple Music, Apple Fitness+, and iCloud+ will maintain their current subscription costs, providing customers with more options and flexibility.

As competition and demand continue to shape the streaming landscape, price adjustments are becoming a regular occurrence. It is imperative for consumers to closely evaluate their streaming subscriptions to ensure they align with their preferences and budget.

