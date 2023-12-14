Governments Spying on Smartphone Users Through Push Notifications

A recent announcement from a US senator has revealed that unidentified governments are conducting surveillance on smartphone users tracking push notifications. This surveillance is facilitated through the servers of tech giants Google and Apple. The flow of traffic from apps that send push notifications allows these companies to be in a unique position to aid government surveillance of users’ app usage.

Senator Ron Wyden has urged the Department of Justice to repeal or modify any policies that obstruct public discussions of push notification spying. In response, Apple has stated that they are now updating their transparency reporting to provide more information to the public about how government monitoring of push notifications takes place.

The source of this information about government surveillance through push notifications was a “tip.” Both foreign and US government agencies have requested metadata related to push notifications from Apple and Google. This data has been used to try and link anonymous users of messaging apps with specific Apple or Google accounts.

The governments making these data requests have not been publicly disclosed, but they have been described as “democracies allied to the United States.” The duration of these requests remains unknown.

Apple advises developers not to include sensitive data in notifications and to encrypt any data before adding it to a notification payload. However, metadata, such as which apps are sending notifications and how frequently, is not encrypted, potentially giving access to users’ app usage to those with access to the information.

This revelation highlights the importance of privacy and the need for users to be cautious about what information they share through their smartphones. As governments continue to explore new methods of surveillance, individuals must take steps to protect their privacy and personal data.