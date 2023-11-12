Apple CEO Tim Cook Extends Diwali Greetings with Captivating Shot on iPhone 15 Pro Max

Apple CEO Tim Cook continues his annual tradition of celebrating Diwali extending warm wishes to India. In a recent post on X, Cook shared a stunning photograph captured on the latest iPhone 15 Pro Max, along with his heartfelt Diwali greetings. The image, taken talented photojournalist Chandan Khanna, portrays a picturesque scene at one of the ghats along the sacred river Ganga.

As a part of his yearly customary practice, Cook has been sharing images shot Indian photographers on iPhones. These visuals often depict the essence of Diwali through the enchanting warmth of lights and sacred Diyas. This year, the shared photo captures the excitement and anticipation of children preparing to release lanterns into the night sky, symbolizing the joyous celebration of the festival of lights.

Chandan Khanna, a notable photojournalist associated with Agence France-Presse (AFP) in Miami, expressed his gratitude to Tim Cook for the unwavering support and affection shown Apple. Khanna’s talent and ability to capture poignant moments have been recognized Cook, who selected his extraordinary photograph to commemorate this auspicious occasion.

The Diwali festival holds immense significance for millions around the globe, symbolizing the triumph of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance. Cook’s gesture of sharing unique snapshots offers individuals a glimpse into the cultural richness and vibrant traditions of India.

