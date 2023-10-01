Apple Acknowledges iPhone 15 Overheating Issues, Clarifies the Cause

Apple has responded to user complaints regarding overheating problems with its iPhone 15 and 15 Pro models. Contrary to speculations, the company clarified that the issues are not related to the hardware design of the phones. Instead, factors such as the use of USB-C power adapters with a charging capacity exceeding 20W and background processing after restoring the phone can contribute to increased warmth.

An unnamed Apple spokesperson mentioned specific apps like Instagram, Uber, and Asphalt 9 that could potentially lead to the devices running warmer than usual. Apple, however, emphasized that these thermal issues do not pose any safety risks. To address the concerns, Instagram has already released an update on September 27, version 302, which aims to mitigate some of the problems.

Apple assured users that the forthcoming fix, expected to be included in iOS 17.1, will not result in performance throttling. This dispels concerns raised some, including Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

The iPhone 15 series implemented significant changes, such as the adoption of the new A17 Pro chip produced using TSMC’s 3nm process and the use of titanium in the frame’s construction. The A17 Pro chip, equipped with a new six-core GPU, is a major selling point for the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max, as it allows these devices to run graphics-intensive games at console-level fidelity.

Investors have shown concerns about Apple’s recent sales slump, leading to a loss of over $300 billion in shareholder wealth since the company reached a market value of $3 trillion in late June.

