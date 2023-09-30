iOS 17.1 Update to Address iPhone 15 Overheating Issues

Apple has confirmed that it will address user complaints regarding overheating issues with iPhone 15 and 15 Pro devices in the upcoming iOS 17.1 update. Contrary to speculation, Apple stated that the overheating is not related to the hardware design of the phones.

Forbes reported that Instagram has already released an update (version 302) on September 27th to address some of the issues. In addition, Apple spokespersons mentioned Instagram, Uber, and the game Asphalt 9 as examples of apps that could cause the devices to run hotter than usual.

Apple assured users that there is no safety risk associated with these thermal issues. However, certain factors such as using USB-C power adapters with charging capacity exceeding 20W and background processing immediately after restoring a phone can lead to increased heat levels.

The company also clarified that the upcoming fix in the iOS 17.1 update will not result in performance throttling, contrary to some speculations. Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had previously suggested that performance throttling might be a possibility.

The iPhone 15 series introduced significant changes, including the new A17 Pro chip and the use of titanium in its construction. The six-core GPU of the A17 Pro chip makes it possible for the phones to run graphics-intensive games like Resident Evil Village with console-like fidelity.

In summary, Apple acknowledges the iPhone 15 overheating complaints and assures users that the upcoming iOS 17.1 update will address the issues. The company emphasizes that the overheating is not caused a hardware design flaw. The update will not impact performance and will resolve thermal issues related to specific apps and charging conditions.

