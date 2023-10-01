Apple Addresses iPhone Overheating Issues: Bug in iOS 17 and Third-Party Apps to Blame

Apple has acknowledged that certain conditions can cause new iPhones to run warmer than expected, with factors such as a bug in the iOS 17 software update and specific third-party apps like Instagram being identified as culprits. The company stated that during the initial days after setting up or restoring the device, increased background activity may lead to the device feeling warmer. Apple also mentioned discovering a bug in iOS 17 that affects some users and will be fixed in a forthcoming software update.

Contrary to reports, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, featuring a new titanium material, aluminum substructure, and updated system design, have excellent heat dissipation capabilities, eliminating overheating concerns. However, Apple did confirm another issue relating to recent updates of certain third-party apps, which are overloading the system and causing elevated temperatures. The tech giant is collaborating with these app developers to implement necessary fixes.

Notable among the third-party apps identified as causing the iPhone to run warmer than normal are Asphalt 9, Instagram, and Uber. Instagram has already rolled out a fix for its issue, while Apple continues to investigate for other potentially problematic apps. It is important to note that the bug fix in iOS 17 will not compromise iPhone performance to address temperature-related concerns.

Apple explained that it is normal for the new iPhones to feel warmer under specific conditions, such as during the initial device setup or restoration, wireless charging, usage of graphics-intensive or processor-intensive apps/games/features (including augmented-reality apps), and streaming high-quality videos. Once these processes or activities are complete, the device will return to its regular temperature.

Users who utilize a larger USB-C power adapter (20W+) should expect a temporary increase in iPhone temperature during fast charging. However, Apple clarified that this increase will not impact long-term performance, nor pose any safety or injury risks. The iPhone still effectively regulates power up to 27W as long as the adapter is compliant with the USB-C PD (Power Delivery) standard.

In conclusion, Apple has taken note of certain factors causing iPhones to run warmer than expected, including software bugs and specific third-party apps. The company is actively working on resolving these issues and collaborating with app developers to implement necessary fixes.

Sources: Apple