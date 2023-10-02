Apple Blames Instagram and Other Apps for Overheating Issue with iPhone 15

Apple has identified a software bug tied to the popular app Instagram as one of the reasons for the overheating issue reported iPhone 15 users. The company is working on an update to its iOS 17 operating system to address the problem. Other apps, including Uber and the video game Asphalt 9, are also being blamed for the issue but have not yet released updates. Apple has assured users that there are no safety issues and they can continue using their devices while awaiting the update.

New iPhones can get warm during initial use or when restoring backups from the cloud. They can also heat up when using demanding apps such as video games and augmented reality technology. However, the overheating issues with the iPhone 15 models have gone beyond these typical situations.

Apple has emphasized that the overheating problem is not related to the new titanium casing used in the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The company has also dismissed speculation that the issue is tied to the shift from its proprietary Lightning charging cable to the more widely used USB-C port.

Although Apple is confident that the upcoming software updates will quickly resolve the overheating problem, the issue could potentially impact sales. The company has already faced consecutive declines in overall sales, particularly in iPhone sales. However, Apple is attempting to boost sales increasing the starting price of the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Source: Apple blames Instagram and popular apps for iPhone 15 overheating issue