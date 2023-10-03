Apple Blames Instagram and Other Apps for iPhone 15 Overheating Issue

Apple has identified Instagram and several other popular apps as the cause of an overheating problem with its new iPhone 15 models. According to the tech giant, a software bug tied to the Meta-owned app is among the reasons for users reporting that their smartphones become too hot to touch while performing certain tasks. Apple has acknowledged the issue and is working on an update to its iOS 17 operating system to address the problem.

Although Instagram has already modified its app to prevent it from overheating the device, other apps such as Uber and Asphalt 9 have not yet released updates. Apple has not provided a timeline for its own software fix, but has assured users that there are no safety issues preventing them from using their iPhone 15 devices in the meantime.

The overheating issue is not unique to the iPhone 15 models, as new iPhones often experience some warmth during the initial days of use or when restoring backup information from the cloud. Using resource-intensive apps like video games and augmented reality technology can also cause heat. However, the iPhone 15 models appear to have heating issues beyond the typical scenarios.

Apple has clarified that the problem is unrelated to the new titanium casing in the high-end iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. It has also dismissed speculation that the shift to a USB-C port may be the cause. While Apple is confident that the issue can be resolved with software updates, it could potentially impact the sales of its flagship product, especially since iPhone sales have been declining for three consecutive quarters.

To address this, Apple has raised the starting price of the iPhone 15 Pro Max to $1,200. Despite this, analysts have warned that the planned software update may impact the performance of the phone. Users can expect the update to be released soon, effectively resolving the overheating issue experienced with the iPhone 15 models.

