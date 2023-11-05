Get Ready for Big Savings on Apple Products This Black Friday 2023

If you’ve been waiting for the perfect time to buy Apple products, Black Friday 2023 is your opportunity. While Apple itself doesn’t offer discounts on its products, other retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart are more than happy to give you great deals on a wide range of Apple devices.

AirPods: Immerse Yourself in Wireless Music

Apple AirPods are incredibly popular, and you’re in luck because they are often on sale. Right now, you can snag the AirPods Pro for just $189, a significant discount from the $250 MSRP. These wireless earbuds are compatible with Apple devices and work like any other Bluetooth headphones with non-Apple devices.

Apple Watch: Time for Savings

Black Friday is a great time to find deals on Apple Watches, especially on previous models. Last year, the first-gen Apple Watch SE was available for just $129. Additionally, the Apple Watch Series 8 received a price cut, with some models priced as low as $329. Expect similar discounts on the latest model, the Apple Watch Series 9.

iPad: The Perfect Tablet for Every Need

With a wide range of iPad models available, there’s something for everyone. Last year, the 9th-gen iPad dropped to $250 for Black Friday. It’s possible that we may see the same model go as low as $199 this year, or the 10th-gen model drop below $400. Keep an eye out for these deals!

iPhone: Capture Every Moment

Black Friday is a prime time to score amazing deals on iPhones. Last year, Verizon offered a free iPhone 14 Pro with a trade-in and activation on their 5G unlimited plans. Walmart gave away a $300 gift card with the purchase of an iPhone 14 and activation on Verizon or AT&T. Expect similar discounts or enticing offers for the latest models, such as the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro.

MacBook: Power and Performance for Less

If you’re looking for a new laptop, Black Friday is the ideal time to buy a MacBook. Retailers like Amazon and Best Buy are already offering lower-than-MSRP prices on MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models. These deals may even get better as Black Friday approaches. Keep an eye out for potential discounts on the newly announced M3-chip powered MacBooks as well.

Where to Find Apple Deals on Black Friday

While you won’t find discounts at the Apple Store itself, online retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart are offering great deals on Apple products. Be sure to check out these retailers for the best Black Friday discounts and savings.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Apple have a Black Friday sale?

No, Apple does not have a traditional Black Friday sale. Instead, Apple products are sold at their regular prices, but the company may include a free gift card with purchase.

What other retailers sell Apple products on Black Friday?

Several retailers sell Apple products on Black Friday, including Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.

When is Black Friday 2023?

Black Friday 2023 falls on November 24th.

Source: IGN