Apple and Meta Prepare to Launch Next-Generation Mixed Reality Headsets

Apple and Meta are gearing up to release their highly anticipated mixed reality headsets, the Vision Pro and Quest 3. While Apple’s Vision Pro is scheduled to launch early next year, both companies are already working on next-generation models, according to a report Mark Gurman of Bloomberg.

The Vision Pro has faced challenges in testing due to its weight, which puts strain on the user’s neck. Apple is determined to make the device lighter and more comfortable, despite its hefty price tag of $3500. The headset boasts impressive features such as high-resolution through-the-wall cameras, a powerful M2 chip, and clearer VR displays. However, Apple is actively exploring solutions to address the weight issue and compatibility with glasses.

One potential solution is a headband, and Apple is collaborating with Zeiss to develop magnetically attached eyeglass lenses. The company is also considering the option of supplying custom-made headsets with pre-installed lenses, though this poses various challenges.

On the other hand, Meta is set to release the Quest 3 this month, priced at $500. It offers a robust gaming ecosystem and is more affordable compared to Apple’s offering. However, Meta plans to further reduce prices for future models. Next year, the company aims to launch a cheaper mixed reality headset with similar features to the Quest 3 but with less expensive components. They also have plans to introduce a high-end replacement for the Quest Pro, which may omit hand controllers and rely on hand gestures.

Both Apple and Meta are committed to improving their products. Apple’s Vision Products Group is already working on next-generation models, exploring options for cheaper and more powerful versions. Meanwhile, Meta is focusing on segmenting its product line into affordable and powerful models that differ in augmented reality capabilities.

Meta is also working with Ray-Ban to release its second-generation glasses this month, which will offer features like photo and video shooting, phone calls, and music playback. An upgrade with augmented reality displays is expected in 2025.

In the long run, Apple’s vision may involve transitioning from mixed reality to standalone augmented reality, offering lightweight glasses to enhance user experiences. Although Apple had previously halted work on autonomous augmented reality glasses, there is speculation that the company may revisit this project in the future.

Definitions:

Mixed Reality: A technology that merges the physical and virtual worlds, allowing users to interact with digital content in the real world.

Headset: A device worn on the head that incorporates audio and visual capabilities, typically used for virtual reality or augmented reality experiences.

AR (Augmented Reality): A technology that overlays digital information onto the real world, enhancing the user’s perception.

VR (Virtual Reality): A technology that creates a simulated environment that can be similar to or completely different from the real world.

Sources:

– Mark Gurman, Bloomberg