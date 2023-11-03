Will Apple and Amazon Continue to Support Theatrical Releases?

During a recent conference call, Cinemark CEO Sean Gamble revealed that Apple and Amazon, two tech giants who have recently entered the film industry, are showing a strong commitment to theatrical releases. Despite their dominance in the streaming space, both companies recognize the value of the theatrical experience. Netflix, on the other hand, has primarily focused on limited theatrical rollouts while heavily investing in original films.

Gamble shared that Amazon, following its acquisition of MGM, plans to release eight to twelve wide movies each year. Recent titles from Amazon include “Creed III” and “Air.” Apple, on the other hand, is just getting started in the movie business but has already partnered with major filmmakers. They have three highly anticipated releases lined up in the next five months: “Killers of the Flower Moon,” “Napoleon,” and “Argylle.” Unlike their previous films, which went straight to streaming, these three will spend several weeks in theaters before being available on Apple TV+.

Although the box office numbers for “Killers of the Flower Moon” and “Air” don’t necessarily indicate profitability solely from theatrical releases, they have garnered significant publicity, awards buzz, and marketing opportunities, all of which contribute to the success of their streaming platforms. It’s clear that new film releases continue to be key assets for attracting and engaging viewers.

In fact, the influx of streaming content, including highly anticipated concert films inspired artists like Taylor Swift, may compensate for the recent decline in traditional studio pipelines. Gamble predicts that in two to three years, we could see more content and releases in the marketplace than ever before.

While Cinemark remains optimistic about the future, there is one type of release that Gamble doesn’t expect to grow: day-and-date titles like “Five Nights at Freddy’s.” Despite its availability on NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service on the same day as its theatrical release, the film set a Halloween record with an $80 million opening. However, this simultaneous release strategy was mainly employed during the pandemic due to theater shutdowns and safety concerns, and it doesn’t align with Cinemark’s preference for a theatrical window.

Fortunately, Cinemark has reached agreements with studios that allow for more flexibility in windowing. The company now accepts theatrical engagements as short as 17 days, a significant departure from the previously rigid two-and-a-half-month window. This flexibility helps ease concerns about the need for day-and-date releases.

Looking ahead to 2024 and 2025, Cinemark’s outlook remains uncertain due to release date shuffles caused the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. While Gamble is cautiously optimistic about a settlement, the limited visibility on release dates and volume makes it challenging to predict the future of the industry accurately.

