The Future of Theatrical Releases: Apple and Amazon’s Commitment

Cinemark CEO Sean Gamble recently revealed that tech giants Apple and Amazon are fully invested in the wide-release movie business. During a conference call discussing Cinemark’s third-quarter results, Gamble stated that conversations with both companies indicate their strong commitment to theatrical releases. Despite being newcomers to the industry, Apple and Amazon have seen positive results and recognize the value in this space.

Amazon, which acquired MGM in 2022, has ambitious plans for eight to 12 wide releases each year. Recent titles like “Creed III” and “Air” are just the beginning of Amazon’s foray into the movie business.

Apple, on the other hand, is just getting started but has already partnered with major filmmakers for three significant releases over the next five months. Films like “Killers of the Flower Moon,” “Napoleon,” and “Argylle” will have several weeks in theaters before streaming on Apple TV+. This approach differs from their past films, which had more limited theatrical rollouts.

Despite the potential budgetary concerns of these big-budget films, the impact they make in terms of publicity, awards buzz, and marketing serves as a driving force for streaming. Customer acquisition and viewer engagement benefit greatly from new film releases. This influx of streaming titles, coupled with potential Taylor Swift-inspired concert movies, may compensate for recent shrinkage in traditional studio pipelines.

These statements Sean Gamble came after Cinemark’s stellar financial performance in the third quarter. The company’s earnings surpassed Wall Street expectations, and revenue reached a record high, even exceeding pre-pandemic levels.

In terms of the future of theatrical releases, Gamble doesn’t foresee day-and-date releases, like “Five Nights at Freddy’s,” growing significantly. While these releases had gained popularity during the pandemic, they are unlikely to continue as studios recognize the importance and value of a theatrical window. Cinemark and other exhibitors have shown flexibility in windowing agreements, offering shorter engagements as short as 17 days for some films. This signifies a departure from the rigid two-and-a-half-month window traditionally followed.

Looking ahead to 2024 and 2025, Gamble remains cautiously optimistic amid ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes, which have caused release date shuffles. However, limited visibility regarding release dates and volume makes it a waiting game for exhibitors like Cinemark.