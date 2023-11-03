New Study Reveals Strong Commitment to Theatrical Releases Apple and Amazon

A recent study conducted Cinemark, a major exhibitor in the film industry, has shed light on the commitment of tech giants Apple and Amazon to theatrical releases. Despite being newcomers to the wide-release movie business, both companies have expressed their satisfaction with the performance of their films in theaters. This finding contradicts the belief that streaming services like Netflix, who have focused more on limited theatrical rollouts, are solely dominating the industry.

According to the study, Amazon, which acquired MGM in 2022, plans to release eight to twelve wide-release films per year. Among their recent titles are “Creed III” and “Air.” On the other hand, Apple is still in its early stages but has already collaborated with major filmmakers. They have three highly anticipated releases, namely “Killers of the Flower Moon,” “Napoleon,” and “Argylle.” Unlike their previous films, these new releases will spend several weeks in theaters before being available for streaming on Apple TV+.

The success of Apple and Amazon’s films in theaters has been undeniable. “Killers of the Flower Moon” has crossed the $100 million mark at the global box office, with a significant portion of its revenue coming from the United States. Similarly, “Air” garnered approximately $90 million in ticket sales. While these numbers may not indicate profitability based solely on theatrical releases, the films’ impact through publicity, awards buzz, and marketing provides a strong foundation for streaming success.

Interestingly, despite recent concerns about the decline in traditional studio pipelines, the influx of streaming titles and the potential wave of Taylor Swift-inspired concert movies could make up for this shrinkage. Cinemark CEO Sean Gamble predicts a scenario where the market will see more content and releases than ever before in the next two to three years.

FAQ:

Q: What companies did the study focus on?

A: The study focused on Apple and Amazon.

Q: What are Apple and Amazon’s plans for theatrical releases?

A: Amazon plans to release eight to twelve wide-release films per year, while Apple is set to debut three major films in theaters.

Q: Have Apple and Amazon seen success with their theatrical releases?

A: Yes, their films have performed well at the global box office and generated significant publicity, awards buzz, and marketing.